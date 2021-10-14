Calf to be auctioned by Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s (SRCSO) will auction a black heifer calf Oct. 21 in Santa Rosa County.

The SRSCO found the calf on Deaton bridge Sept. 25, and as of right now, the owner has not come forward to claim her.

The auction will be held at 5755 East Milton Road in Milton, Fla., according to the news release from the SRSCO.

The calf will be available for viewing for thirty minutes prior to the seal, according to the release. The sale is cash only. 

The calf will be delivered to the bidder after the completion of the sale. 

If you need special accommodation, contact 850-983-1281 one week prior to the event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories