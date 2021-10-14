Calf to be auctioned by Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s (SRCSO) will auction a black heifer calf Oct. 21 in Santa Rosa County.

The SRSCO found the calf on Deaton bridge Sept. 25, and as of right now, the owner has not come forward to claim her.

The auction will be held at 5755 East Milton Road in Milton, Fla., according to the news release from the SRSCO.

The calf will be available for viewing for thirty minutes prior to the seal, according to the release. The sale is cash only.

The calf will be delivered to the bidder after the completion of the sale.

If you need special accommodation, contact 850-983-1281 one week prior to the event.