Businesses file lawsuits against Skanska over economic loss from closed bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — More than a dozen business owners in Northwest Florida have filed lawsuits against Skanska and that number is climbing every week.

Some have said they might have to close their doors in Gulf Breeze and Pensacola. They say they depend on the bridge to get customers into their businesses.

Now, they allege they’re suffering an economic loss nearly two months after Skanska’s barges crashed into the Pensacola Bay Bridge during Hurricane Sally.

More than 50,000 vehicles traveled that bridge each day. It’s not expected to reopen until March.

