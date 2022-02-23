EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — A wildfire near Eglin Air Force Base is producing a large amount of smoke, fire officials said Wednesday afternoon.

“Eglin Air Force Base is conducting a burnout operation to halt the progress of a wildfire burning just south of Pleasant Ridge on the reservation,” Walton County Fire Rescue wrote on Facebook at about 3 p.m. “With winds out of the southwest, citizens of DeFuniak Springs may see a large amount of smoke in their area.”

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.