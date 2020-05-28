Burn ban lifted in Santa Rosa, Escambia counties

NORTHWEST, Fla. (WKRG) — Burn bans were lifted in Santa Rosa and Escambia counties in Florida.

Around 2 weeks ago, Santa Rosa issued a burn ban due to continuous dry conditions. This ban came after the massive Five Mile Swamp Fire in Milton.

Escambia County soon followed suit as well as those same dry conditions fueled more fires.

“We appreciate the public’s diligence during the burn ban to keep our community safe,” Interim Fire Chief Paul Williams said. “It is very important to follow the outdoor burning regulations that have been in place to prevent a fire from getting out of control. Please do not hesitate to call the fire department if you have any questions. We are happy to help,” says Escambia County.

Here’s a news release from Santa Rosa County Florida:

After significant rainfall in the past week, and discussions with Florida Forest Service, the board of county commissioners has voted to lift the burn ban. Residents are reminded that it is always illegal to burn trash.

