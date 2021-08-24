Burglar arrested in Destin, identified by ‘endless summer’ license plate

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies arrested a Florida man Tuesday for a crime that occurred last April.

Sky Snyder, 38, is charged with burglary to an occupied dwelling and grand theft. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says Snyder was seen on surveillance footage near a residential break-in reported on April 29, 2020.

In addition to Snyder being spotted stealing from a house, his truck matched the description of a suspicious call from the same time frame. The caller specifically mentioned the ‘Endless Summer’ themed license place on a white truck.

OCSO deputies found that truck and Snyder at a home on Beach Drive Tuesday.

OCSO says Snyders phone records place him in the area near the time of the crime.