Bulls on the Beach underway at Flora-Bama

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Flora-Bama 7th Annual Bulls on the Beach event is underway on Thursday night.

This action-filled event features three nights of bull riding with professional cowboys and cowgirls from around the country.

The event runs through Saturday.

Flora-Bama has brought in sand into its parking lot and about 15 bulls were seen about 6 p.m., seemingly ready to get going. Guests will be able to watch bull riding and also have full access to Flora-Bama’s bar.

Guests can also ride a mechanical bull Flora-Bama has set up. Check back later this evening and News 5 mobile journalist Daniel Smithson will bring you full coverage of the event.