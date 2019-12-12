Brother of NAS Pensacola victim calling for changes in regulations

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It has just been five days since a gunman opened fire in a classroom at NAS Pensacola, killing three and injuring eight.

One of the three, Joshua Kaleb Watson, has been hailed a hero for his actions during the shooting.

The 23-year-old was killed when he confronted the gunman, Mohammed Alshamrani, last Friday. His family is now asking for a change in policies on bases, they say those changes would have saved his life.

“It’s been a whirlwind of emotions and disbelief,” said Adam Watson, Joshua’s brother.

Adam Watson says he still has not quite come to terms with what happened Friday morning at NAS Pensacola. He says brother was on watch when he heard the news about the shooting on the base, and he got worried.

“I called him and he didn’t answer the phone. I really felt for sure that he was one of the ones shot,” said Watson.

Joshua Kaleb Watson was killed when Alshamrani, a member of the Saudi Air Force who was in the United States for training, started shooting inside of a classroom. Joshua was shot multiple times but managed to escape and tell first responders where the shooter was.

Many are now calling for better vetting of foreign nationals, but Adam and his family believe Joshua’s life could have been saved if there was a change in regulations on base.

“We’d like these young men and women who stand watch who we’re willing to send overseas to fight and die for our country, we want to see them armed, we want to see them have that right and that ability to defend themselves on their home soil,” said Watson. He continued, “he approached the assailant head-on with no weapon. He was completely unarmed. You can do all the vetting in the world, but when someone lets hate or anger into their heart.”

The Navy awarded Joshua his wings of gold posthumously for his acts. Adam says his brother has always been his hero.

“There’s nothing I could ever say or do that can ever speak to his actions. Kaleb was tough on people. He inspired them. He wanted them to do their best. He did that to me,” said Watson.

Adam also asks for the President to recognize this as an act of terrorism. Currently, the FBI is investigating this shooting under the presumption that this was a terrorist attack. “For anyone that may watch this or see it. I encourage them to ask the President or the White House to declare this an act of terrorism. Because if it is declared an act of terrorism, not only my brother but the other two soldiers who died – they’ll receive the Purple Heart.”

Adam says they are still working out the plans for his brother’s funeral, but they are currently planning to have a ceremony at Enterprise High School on the 21st, and Joshua will be laid to rest at Montevallo National Cemetery.

There is a GoFundMe set up for Joshua’s family.

LATEST STORIES: