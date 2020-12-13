BREAKING: Two people injured, suspects still on the loose following early Saturday morning shooting in Pensacola

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – An investigation is underway after a shooting in Pensacola early Saturday morning leaves two people injured.

According to a press release from the Pensacola Police Department:

Pensacola Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred in the area of Jefferson and Intendencia St. At approximately 2:45 am on 12/13/2020, Officers responded to the area regarding shots being fired. Officers were in the area conducting foot patrols when the shooting occurred and were on the scene immediately. Officers located two victims with non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment. A vehicle believed to be involved occupied by unknown suspects left the scene. Pensacola Police crime scene units are processing the scene, and our criminal investigators are actively investigating the incident.

Please contact the Pensacola Police Department (850) 435-1901 or Crime Stoppers (850) 433-7867 with any information regarding the incident or identities of the suspects.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories