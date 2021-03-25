BREAKING: Pensacola International Airport back open after bomb threat shuts down terminal

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) —

UPDATE 10:23 AM:

The Pensacola International Airport is back open, after a bomb threat this morning. According to Airport officials, someone called in the threat to the Airport Operations center around 8:30 AM. The terminal was closed for 45 minutes for an investigation.  Security officials say they take every threat seriously, and followed protocol. The airport is now back to normal operations.

*********

A terminal at Pensacola International Airport has been closed as police investigate a potential threat. The Pensacola Police Department confirmed this information to WKRG News 5. Police are on the scene investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

