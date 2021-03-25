BREAKING: Pensacola International Airport back open after bomb threat shuts down terminal

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) —

UPDATE 10:23 AM:

The Pensacola International Airport is back open, after a bomb threat this morning. According to Airport officials, someone called in the threat to the Airport Operations center around 8:30 AM. The terminal was closed for 45 minutes for an investigation. Security officials say they take every threat seriously, and followed protocol. The airport is now back to normal operations.

A terminal at Pensacola International Airport has been closed as police investigate a potential threat. The Pensacola Police Department confirmed this information to WKRG News 5. Police are on the scene investigating.