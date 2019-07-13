Navarre man dies in Mary Esther shooting

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — A Navarre man who was shot outside a home on Blackstone Road in Mary Esther early this morning died from his injuries at a local hospital, says the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. A second person, who was also found shot at the home, is undergoing treatment and is expected to survive.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 671 Blackstone Road around 4:43 a.m. in response to a 9-1-1 call reporting shots had been fired. When they arrived, they found 34-year old Christopher Black of Navarre on an outside carport. He was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. Investigators are working to gather information and evidence, as well as piece together the sequence of events.