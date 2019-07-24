BREAKING: One shot in Pensacola, police search for suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are investigating a shooting on “I” and Strong Street where police say one person was shot. Police are now looking for the suspect.

Police say the suspect is a black male who is clean-shaven with short dreadlocks, around 19-years-old. He is wearing a white tank top. He left in a gray 4 door car and is armed with a handgun. If you see someone who matches this description, call Pensacola Police at 850-435-1900.

Police say the victim was shot in the hip

This is a developing story.