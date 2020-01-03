Pensacola male nurse accused of sexually assaulting patient at Baptist Hospital

UPDATE (12:31 p.m.) — Baptist Hospital released the following statement regarding the arrest of James Bemis:

Regarding the former employee who was arrested today for allegations that were reported to have taken place in March 2019 we were made aware of the accusation back in March and immediately conducted a thorough investigation. The incident was reported to appropriate agencies including law enforcement. The employee was immediately placed on administrative leave in March when the incident was said to have taken place. Although the results of the police investigation were not complete at that time, he was terminated in April. We have been and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement. Baptist Hospital

James Bemis

UPDATE (12:18 p.m.) — Police say the sex crime was committed in March 2019 while the male patient was conscious. A report was made immediately following the incident.

PPD said they recently got results back from DNA tests they ran on the bedsheets. Consequently, an arrest was made Friday.

According to police, Bemis was employed with Baptist Hospital for 46 years.

UPDATE (11:51 a.m.) — Jail records show Bemis has been charged with sex assault and indecent exposure.

According to the charges, the alleged victim is a disabled adult.

Bemis is being held on $25,000 bond.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — James Bemis, a nurse at Baptist Hospital was arrested for sex charges against a patient, says the Pensacola Police Department.

Jail records indicate that Bemis is 71 years of age.

