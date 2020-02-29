BREAKING NEWS: Deadly crash in Pensacola

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — At least one person is dead after a crash on Davis Highway late Friday night. The crash between two vehicles happened on Davis Highway at Village Oaks Drive. It happened just after 11 o’clock Friday night. Police say they will provide more information Saturday morning.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories