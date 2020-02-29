BREAKING NEWS: Deadly crash in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — At least one person is dead after a crash on Davis Highway late Friday night. The crash between two vehicles happened on Davis Highway at Village Oaks Drive. It happened just after 11 o’clock Friday night. Police say they will provide more information Saturday morning.
