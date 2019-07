OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on Highway 123 near Niceville late Sunday night.

Terry Snead, 52, of Fort Walton Beach was riding his Harley Davidson Electra when the teenage driver of a Toyota Corolla lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the motorcycle. The crash happened at 11:40 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Snead was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Corolla, Elijah Larkins, 17, of Crestview was not hurt.