TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) --- New shark fishing requirements take effect July 1st, including a mandatory, no-cost, annual shore-based shark fishing permit and educational course for shore-based anglers, and other requirements that apply to all shark fishing and fishing from the beach in general.

The permit is required for all shore-based shark anglers age 16 and older, including those 65 and older, who plan to fish from shore for any species of fish while using a metal leader more than 4 feet long, using a fighting belt/harness, deploying bait by any means other than casting (kayaking for example) while using a hook that is 1.5 inches or larger at its widest inside distance.