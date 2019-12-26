One person shot at teen party in Pensacola

UPDATE: Pensacola Police say the party was ending with the shot was fired. Police spokesperson Mike Wood says there’s been issues at other teen parties at the American Legion in the past.

“We have had issues from disturbances, to fights, to shots being fired,” Wood said.

Ernestine Hardin lives right next to the American Legion and says she saw the shooting.

“I was actually right at my kitchen window when I heard the first gunshot,” Hardin said. “It seems like it came straight from out of the door. The guy that was shot fell straight from the side there flat on his face.”

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Pensacola Police say a 17-year-old male has been shot at a party at the Amercian Legion on Barrancas Avenue.

He was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.

Police first tweeted about the incident at 12:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers are in the area of H and Main looking for a person who fired a shot as a teen party was taking place at the American Legion on Barrancas Ave. No injuries reported at this time. — Pensacola Police (@PensacolaPolice) December 26, 2019

Police are looking for a black male wearing blue jeans and a blue jean jacket.

This is a breaking news story and we’ll keep you updated as new information becomes available.

