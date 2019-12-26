One person shot at teen party in Pensacola

UPDATE: Pensacola Police say the party was ending with the shot was fired. Police spokesperson Mike Wood says there’s been issues at other teen parties at the American Legion in the past.
“We have had issues from disturbances, to fights, to shots being fired,” Wood said.
Ernestine Hardin lives right next to the American Legion and says she saw the shooting.
“I was actually right at my kitchen window when I heard the first gunshot,” Hardin said. “It seems like it came straight from out of the door. The guy that was shot fell straight from the side there flat on his face.”
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Pensacola Police say a 17-year-old male has been shot at a party at the Amercian Legion on Barrancas Avenue.
He was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.
Police first tweeted about the incident at 12:40 a.m. on Thursday.
Police are looking for a black male wearing blue jeans and a blue jean jacket.
This is a breaking news story and we’ll keep you updated as new information becomes available.
LATEST POSTS
- Student who saved classmates from shooting honored as Jedi
- Ex-gang member reflects on journey from jail to graduating Ohio State with honors
- Simone Soars: Biles named 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year
- Slave cemetery poses questions for Florida country club
- Grandpa buys bus to take his 10 grandkids to school