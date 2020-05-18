BREAKING: FBI finds link between NAS Pensacola gunman and an al-Qaida operative

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Attorney General William Barr says the FBI managed to unlock two Apple IPhones that belonged to Mohammed Alshamrani, the man behind a mass shooting at NAS Pensacola. Barr said the information obtained revealed Alshamrani was deeply connected to Al Qaeda, and had been connected for quite some time.

After the shooting, Barr said the FBI obtained court orders to search the phones, but they were locked. He said the Department of Justice and the President asked Apple for help unencrypting the phones, but Apple refused.

Eventually, Barr said FBI technicians accessed the phones, revealing Alshamrani remained in contact with Al Qaeda associates in the years, months and days leading up to the attacks.

FBI Director Chris Wray said the information further showed that Alshamrani radicalized as far back as 2018. He described a desire to his Al Qaeda associates of learning to fly in order to carry out a special mission. Wray said he then joined the Saudi Air Force and continued his training in the United States while continuing to stay in contact with his terrorist associates even up to the night before the attack.

Wray said the information reveals that Alshamrani was “a terrorist who spent years preparing to attack us.”

Killed in that attack were three sailors, 23 year old Ensign Joshua Watson, 19 year old Airman Mohammed Haithem, and 21 year old Airman Apprentice Cameron Walters. Eight others, including Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputies were injured.

Alshamrani was eventually shot by a sheriff’s deputy, but not before he tried to destroy the Iphones in his possession by shooting at them.

In a rebuke to Apple, Barr said there is no reason why companies like Apple cannot relinquish information on its products by court order and at the same time retain security.

(AP) — The FBI has found a link between the gunman in a deadly attack at a military base last December and an al-Qaida operative. That’s according to a U.S. official who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday. Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Chris Wray were set to hold a news conference to announce developments in the shooting at the Pensacola Naval Air Station, in which a Saudi Air Force officer killed three U.S. sailors and injured eight other people. The FBI declined to comment ahead of the news conference.

