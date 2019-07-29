BREAKING: Two killed in overnight crash; County Road 95A reopens

UPDATE: (6:15 a.m.) Two people were killed in an overnight crash on County Road 95A at Coweta Road, authorities confirm.

The crash, which happened around midnight, shut down County Road 95A for six hours. The road reopened around 6 a.m.

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — County Road 95A at Coweta Road remains closed hours after two people were killed in a crash.

The crash happened around midnight, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

