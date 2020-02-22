BREAKING: Deadly Shooting in Escambia County, Florida

Escambia County, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 block of Limoges Way in reference to a shooting victim. As deputies arrived on scene they found 33-year-old LaMarcus Fails dead from multiple gunshot wounds. The incident is currently under investigation and is believed to be drug related. A vehicle of interest in the investigation is a dark grey, Ford Fiesta( although the picture does show it a lighter color, ESCO want to make clear it is dark grey.) If you have seen this car or have any information please call crime stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

