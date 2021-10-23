Bottled water distribution events to be held in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold several bottled water distribution events starting Oct. 23 in Gulf Breeze.

The events are being held in response to the boil water notice issued by Midway Water System after residential sewage was plumbed into a municipal water line on Oct. 18 in Gulf Breeze.

The areas affected by water contamination are between 4115 Soundside Drive and 5012 Soundside Drive, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County Public Information Office.

These areas include Nature’s Cove and The Waters subdivisions and adjacent streets, according to the release.

The events will be held on:

Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The events will be held at Community Life Methodist Church at 4115 Soundside Drive in Gulf Breeze, according to the release.