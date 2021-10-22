Bottled water distribution event for Santa Rosa County residents

FILE – In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, is a closeup of pint bottles of purified water, Pure Life, manufactured by Nestle, on sale in a Ridgeland, Miss., convenience store. Global food giant Nestle is selling its North American bottled-water brands for $4.3 billion to a pair of private-equity firms that hope to reinvigorate sales. Brands including Poland Spring, Deer Park, Arrowhead and Pure Life will be sold to a subsidiary of One Rock Capital Partners in partnership with Metropoulos & Co. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A bottled water distribution event is being held Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Gulf Breeze.

The event is being held in response to the boil water notice that was issued by Midway Water System.

The issue was advised after a private contractor plumbed a cross-connection from a residential sewage line to a municipal water line on Oct. 18, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County Public Information Office.

Although a boiling water advisory was issued, the Santa Rosa County Public Information Office states:

Boiling water is not effective in disinfecting all bacteriological parameters and is not the most protective measure. Therefore, in an abundance of caution, residents should utilize an alternative water supply, such as bottled water for potable use until testing confirms the water meets all drinking water standards.

The affected areas by water contamination are 4115 Soundside Drive and 5012 Soundside Drive in Gulf Breeze.

The event is being held at Community Life Methodist Church at 4115 Soundside Drive from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.