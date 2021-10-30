Booster clinic event to be held in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Community Health Northwest will hold a COVID-19 booster clinic Nov. 7 in Pensacola.
The booster clinic will provide the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, according to a news release from Escambia County.
The following groups are eligible for a booster shot if they received full doses of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines at 6 months or more:
- Individuals ages 65 and older
- Individuals ages 18 through 64 who are at high risk of severe COVID-19
- Individuals ages 18 through 64 with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to COVID-19
Individuals ages 18 and older who received the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, are eligible to receive a booster shot after two months.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brownsville Community Center at 3200 W. DeSoto St. in Pensacola, according to the release.