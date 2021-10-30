Booster clinic event to be held in Escambia County

FILE – In this Oct. 5, 2021, file photo a healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. President Joe Biden’s most aggressive move yet to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is almost ready to see the light of day. The government is close to publishing the details of a new vaccination-or-testing rule covering more than 80 million Americans at companies with 100 or more workers. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Community Health Northwest will hold a COVID-19 booster clinic Nov. 7 in Pensacola.

The booster clinic will provide the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, according to a news release from Escambia County.

The following groups are eligible for a booster shot if they received full doses of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines at 6 months or more:

Individuals ages 65 and older

Individuals ages 18 through 64 who are at high risk of severe COVID-19

Individuals ages 18 through 64 with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to COVID-19

Individuals ages 18 and older who received the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, are eligible to receive a booster shot after two months.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brownsville Community Center at 3200 W. DeSoto St. in Pensacola, according to the release.