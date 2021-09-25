Bonus checks bounce for 50 Florida teachers due to error

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Officials say a banking error has caused dozens of Florida teachers to see their state-issued $1,000 bonus checks bounce.

The Florida Department of Education said Friday that disaster relief payments issued to about 50 of the 176,000 educators who received checks were affected by the JPMorgan Chase error. Bank officials say they’re working to fix the problem, and any fees incurred will be refunded.

State Sen. Jason Pizzo brought attention to the error Friday morning when he tweeted a photo of a teacher’s return item notice that was received after trying to deposit the check.

