Bonus checks bounce for 50 Florida teachers due to error

In this July 24, 2017 photo, pencils are at the ready on a teachers desk at Bruns Academy in Charlotte, N.C. Nearly all public school teachers report digging into their pockets to pay for school supplies, spending nearly $480 a year, far more than the federal $250 tax deduction available to teachers, according to a […]

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Officials say a banking error has caused dozens of Florida teachers to see their state-issued $1,000 bonus checks bounce.

The Florida Department of Education said Friday that disaster relief payments issued to about 50 of the 176,000 educators who received checks were affected by the JPMorgan Chase error. Bank officials say they’re working to fix the problem, and any fees incurred will be refunded.

Update from @EducationFL 👉🏼 https://t.co/xNl8Dojj68



Teaching moment: The individual political benefit in spending $3.6 million to print and send thousands of checks with your name on it, is outweighed by the more efficient and fiscally responsible option of direct deposit. https://t.co/TmTOBZQXKa — Senator Jason Pizzo (@senpizzo) September 24, 2021

State Sen. Jason Pizzo brought attention to the error Friday morning when he tweeted a photo of a teacher’s return item notice that was received after trying to deposit the check.