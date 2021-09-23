Boil water notice issued for some residents, businesses in Navarre

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Holley Navarre Water System, Inc. has issued a precautionary boil water notice for some residents and businesses located on the south of side of Highway 98.

In a media release, the water system says residents located between South Haven Court and Sunrise Drive should boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes after a water main break early Thursday morning.

The break was reported around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 98 and South Haven Court, in front of the Crowne Centre Plaza.

Repairs on the water main break were completed at 7 a.m.

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.