Boil water notice issued for some residents, businesses in Navarre

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Holley Navarre Water System, Inc. has issued a precautionary boil water notice for some residents and businesses located on the south of side of Highway 98.

In a media release, the water system says residents located between South Haven Court and Sunrise Drive should boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes after a water main break early Thursday morning.

The break was reported around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 98 and South Haven Court, in front of the Crowne Centre Plaza.

Repairs on the water main break were completed at 7 a.m.

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories