Boil water notice issued for Santa Rosa County residents

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A boil water notice has been issued Oct. 29 for residents in Milton.

The notice was issued after a water main break at Limit Street caused water pressure to drop, according to a news release from the Bagdad-Garcon Point Water System.

The water system advises residents to boil water used for:

Making ice

Brushing teeth

Washing dishes

Water must be at a rolling boil for at least a minute, according to the release.

Bottled water can also be used for these purposes.

The boil water notice will remain until a bacteriological survey confirms that the water is safe to drink., according to the release.