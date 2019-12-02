Boil water notice for Milton Florida

MILTON. Fla. (WKRG) — A boil water notice is in effect for parts of Milton near the Garcon Point bridge.

The Bagdad-Garcon Point Water System is asking customers between Mary Kitchen road the Dickenson subdivision off Garcon Point road to boil any water used for cooking or drinking as a precautionary measure.

A leaking mainline in the area has been fixed that caused a drastic water pressure issue for residents.

Boiling Potentially Contaminated Water

Fill a pot with water Heat the pot and bring the water to a rolling boil for 1 minute Turn off the heat and let the water cool To store, pour the water into a sanitized container with a cover

You can learn more about your direct area in Milton by calling the water system at (850)-623-8508.

Latest Stories: