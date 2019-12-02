Boil water notice for Milton Florida

MILTON. Fla. (WKRG) — A boil water notice is in effect for parts of Milton near the Garcon Point bridge.
The Bagdad-Garcon Point Water System is asking customers between Mary Kitchen road the Dickenson subdivision off Garcon Point road to boil any water used for cooking or drinking as a precautionary measure.
A leaking mainline in the area has been fixed
Boiling Potentially Contaminated Water
- Fill a pot with water
- Heat the pot and bring the water to a rolling boil for 1 minute
- Turn off the heat and let the water cool
- To store, pour the water into a sanitized container with a cover
You can learn more about your direct area