Body found Sunday in yacht near Gulf Breeze

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — A body was found Sunday inside an abandoned yacht near the North Shore of the Gulf Islands National Seashore’s Naval Live Oak area.

The Gulf Island National Seashore said in a statement its law enforcement staff was working Sunday on answering questions regarding a “possible abandoned or illegally camped sailboat” in the area near Gulf Breeze.

The park’s Visitor and Resource Protection unit had previously contacted the registered owner of the 25-foot Catalina Yacht sailboat, who stated he had recently sold the boat.

About 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a family member of the boat’s owner contacted authorities. They said that they had been out to the boat and saw what could be a body as they looked in the window.

Authorities responded and confirmed there was a body in the cabin of the sailboat.



The scene was secured and then processed by the state’s Medical Examiner and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Scene Unit, according to the statement from the park.

“Making an identification on the scene was not possible,” the statement said. “There were no apparent signs of struggle or distress inside the vessel. There were no apparent indications or causes of death.”



An autopsy is scheduled to better determine the cause of death and attempt to identify the remains.