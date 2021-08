PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A death investigation is underway on Pensacola Beach after a body was found Tuesday morning.

At 7:20 a.m., lifeguards discovered a man’s body floating in the water near the Casino Beach fishing pier, according the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The death is still under investigation by the ECSO.

No further details have been released at this time.