Body found near where kayaker was last seen in Escambia County, Florida

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A body has been found in Escambia County, Florida near where a missing woman was last seen.

Sheriff David Morgan announced the discovery at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff said the body, found Monday near Innerarity Point, has not been identified.

Last Wednesday, the day Sally made landfall, Agnieszka Sobierajska was last seen kayaking near Innerarity Point Road.

Agnieszka Sobierajska
Agnieszka Sobierajska

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories