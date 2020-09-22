Body found near where kayaker was last seen in Escambia County, Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A body has been found in Escambia County, Florida near where a missing woman was last seen.

Sheriff David Morgan announced the discovery at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff said the body, found Monday near Innerarity Point, has not been identified.

Last Wednesday, the day Sally made landfall, Agnieszka Sobierajska was last seen kayaking near Innerarity Point Road.

Agnieszka Sobierajska

