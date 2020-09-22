ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A body has been found in Escambia County, Florida near where a missing woman was last seen.
Sheriff David Morgan announced the discovery at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff said the body, found Monday near Innerarity Point, has not been identified.
Last Wednesday, the day Sally made landfall, Agnieszka Sobierajska was last seen kayaking near Innerarity Point Road.
LATEST POSTS:
- President Trump sets date to announce SCOTUS pick as GOP locks in votes needed to confirm nominee
- “42 years worth of furniture in the front yard,” families along Styx River experience debilitating flood damage
- Murphy Panthers collecting Sally Relief supplies at game Friday
- Clouds lingering tonight, Better chance of storms in the days ahead
- Body found near where kayaker was last seen in Escambia County, Florida