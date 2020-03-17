Body found near Escambia River Bridge in northwest Florida

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A death investigation is underway in Santa Rosa County. Deputies say a road construction crew found the body around noon Tuesday near the Escambia River Bridge/Highway 90. This is an active investigation.

