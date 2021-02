Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An unidentified body has been discovered in the water between Manolete Street and Langley Avenue in Pensacola.

Pensacola Police are on scene with investigators and Crime Scene looking into the cause of death.

No further information at this time.