Body found in Florida believed to be missing pregnant teen, suspect killed in Crestview shoot-out

FELLSMERE, Fla. (WKRG/CBS BOSTON) — A tragic end to the search of a pregnant teenager, police believe they’ve found her remains more than a thousand miles from her Massachusetts home. Remains found Wednesday in Fellsmere, Florida are believed to be those of 8-year-old Jalajhia Finklea according to a report by CBS Boston.

A man wanted in connection with her disappearance was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals in Crestview in November 5th. Luis Zaragoza, who also goes by Luis Barbosa, was fatally shot after a U.S. Marshals Service task force attempted to arrest him. The shooting is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

LATEST HEADLINES: