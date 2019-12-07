Body found in Bayview Park in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Police are investigating the discovery of a body at Bayview Park in Pensacola.
Pensacola Police say the cause of death is suicide.
News 5 is working to gather more information.
