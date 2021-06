ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A body was discovered at a former nightclub in Escambia County Monday morning, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the body was found by a construction crew near Massachusetts Avenue and Mobile Highway.

The ECSO is still on scene investigating to determine if foul play was involved. No further information is available at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is available.