OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol says a boat caused both eastbound lanes of I-10 to shut down for thirty minutes.

A truck towing a boat traveling east fishtailed due to the rain near mile marker 53. The trailer hit the guard rail and caused the boat to launch from the trailer. From 5:15 PM to 5:45 PM the interstate was shut down until the tow truck could remove the boat from the wood line.

No one was injured in this accident.