Blue Wahoos to host ‘Summer Spectacular Movie & Fireworks Night’

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced they will host a family-friendly ‘Summer Spectacular’ at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday, August 8th.

‘Summer Spectacular’ will feature a showing of the classic baseball film ‘The Sandlot’ on the video board at the ballpark and an extended post-movie fireworks show.

Admission to the event is $10 and tickets are available now at the stadium box office and at BlueWahoos.com and include both the movie and fireworks show.

Gates at Blue Wahoos Stadium will open at 5:30 PM with the film beginning at 6:30 PM. The fireworks show will follow the conclusion of the movie. Guests are welcomed to sit in the stands at the ballpark to enjoy the movie and fireworks or on the field itself. Fans may bring blankets and pillows for their comfort, but chairs, strollers, and wagons are not permitted inside the ballpark. Concessions will be available throughout the stadium.

In addition to the movie and fireworks, several exclusive dining options are available for guests. An upscale experience featuring a surf-and-turf menu prepared by Blue Wahoos executive chef Travis Wilson will be held in the Hancock-Whitney Club overlooking the bay.

Tickets are available for $55 and include admission for the movie and fireworks, the gourmet meal, and non-alcoholic beverages.

“We’re excited to bring our massive Fourth of July fireworks show to our fans, even if it’s a few weeks late,” team president Jonathan Griffith said. “A big thanks goes out to Hancock-Whitney Bank, Covenant Care, and Cat Country 98.7 for helping us re-schedule and transform our Independence Day event into a family-fun Summer Spectacular. We can’t wait to safely welcome the community to the ballpark for a great baseball film and our longest fireworks show of the year.”

Fans can also enjoy an All-American buffet experience at the stadium’s Winn-Dixie Party Deck featuring hot dogs, hamburgers, potato chips, pasta salad, fruit, and other items along with non-alcoholic beverages for $35.

General admission tickets, as well as food packages purchased for the team’s previously postponed Fourth of July event, will be valid at the Summer Spectacular. Guest safety remains a top priority. Face masks are required inside of Blue Wahoos Stadium and should be worn whenever

guests are moving throughout the ballpark.

Masks may be removed when eating or drinking or when seated to enjoy the

show with proper physical distancing. The Blue Wahoos Summer Spectacular has been made possible by the support of Hancock-Whitney Bank, Covenant Care, and

Cat Country 98.7 FM.

