Blue Wahoos to host movie night for Father’s Day

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Instead of taking your Dad to the “Ole Ball Game” for Father’s Day, you can take him to Blue Wahoos Stadium for Movie Night and Fireworks. The Father’s Day Movie & Fireworks Night takes place Saturday, June 20. The movie, “Field of Dreams” will be showing. Gates will open to the general public at 6 p.m., and the movie will start at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $5.

Here are more details about the Father’s Day event from a Blue Wahoos press release:

During the movie and fireworks show, guests will have the opportunity to sit on the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium to watch the movie on the stadium’s video board. No group larger than 10 people will be permitted to sit together and all separate groups will be required to sit a minimum of six feet apart in accordance with local and state physical distancing guidelines. Grab-and-go style concessions will be available during the event at multiple points throughout the stadium. The Bait & Tackle Team Store will also be open offering Blue Wahoos apparel and glow-in-the-dark merchandise. No chairs or outside food or drink will be permitted. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket for their group to sit on. Fans will also have the option to sit in the stadium’s stands. Blue Wahoos

Photo Courtesy: Pensacola Blue Wahoos

