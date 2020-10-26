Blue Wahoos Stadium press box dedicated to John Appleyard

Unedited Press Release

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced Monday that the press box at Blue Wahoos Stadium has been dedicated in memory of John Appleyard. Mr. Appleyard, Pensacola’s foremost historian, served as a radio broadcaster for the Blue Wahoos from 2016-2020, signing a lifetime contract with the team in 2018. At the conclusion of the 2019 season, he received the team’s

Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the growth of Minor League Baseball in Pensacola and the sport across the area.

“When you look back at the history of Pensacola, the best parts have John Appleyard in them,” Blue Wahoos owner Quint Studer said. “His legacy will continue across the city and no one who knew him will forget his impact.”

A public memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Appleyard, who passed away last week at the age of 97, will be held at Blue Wahoos Stadium today, Monday, October 26, from 4:00 PM-5:30 PM. Guests will be welcome to enter the ballpark beginning at 3:00 PM.

