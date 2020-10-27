Blue Wahoos searching for fan with the best mullet

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Yes, you read that right. The Blue Wahoos baseball team in Pensacola is asking for all those with the iconic hairstyle to enter a competition to find the best mullet in the minor leagues.
The winner of the contest will get exclusive team merchandise and the honor of throwing out the first pitch at a game next season.
Pictures can be sent by email to Mullets@BlueWahoos.com, the winner will be chosen by fan voting on social media.
Read the full press release below:
