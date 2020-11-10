Blue Wahoos display semifinalists for Mullet competition

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Who has the best Mullet in the minors? The Blue Wahoos minor league team is battling the COVID-19 season blackout by searching its fan base to find the best mullet hairdo.

20 pictures have been selected as the semifinalists. Click this link to vote for your favorites, the top five will battle it out for chance to throw out a first pitch during a 2021 season game.

Fun fact, the iconic ’90s hairstyle is also a fish species that is pretty common on the Gulf Coast. The Mullet was a mascot option for the franchise before it opened as the Blue Wahoos in 2012.

