Blue Wahoos and City of Pensacola to extend Ballpark lease

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Blue Wahoos baseball team and the City of Pensacola announce the expansion of the Ballpark lease for another 10 years, according to a release.

With its 10th season, The Blue Wahoos Ballpark is considered a premier facility in Minor League Baseball.

A two-time recipient of Ballpark Digest’s Best Double-A ballpark and four-time winner of the Southern League Ballpark of the Year, Blue Wahoos Stadium has welcomed over 2,500,000 fans through its first nine baseball seasons.

“The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are such an integral part of Community Maritime Park and downtown Pensacola, and I’m thrilled that they have decided to stay in Pensacola for another 10 years,” Mayor Grover Robinson said.

He also mentioned the importance for fans and residence of Pensacola

“We are so fortunate to have Minor League Baseball here in the City of Pensacola, offering opportunities for residents and visitors of all ages to enjoy a beloved American pastime while experiencing Pensacola’s beautiful waterfront views.”

Not only is the Ballpark home to the Wahoos, but the ballpark also hosts over 200 events throughout the years including University of West Florida Football, High School sports, festivals, and many more

Since the founding of the team in 2012, the Blue Wahoos have showcased themselves as one of the most successful businesses in Minor League Baseball, winning the Southern League Organization of the Year four times.

other awards include:

The Bob Freitas Organization of the Year twice, ranking first in all of baseball in Fan Experience, and consistently being rated as one of the top places to work in the nation.