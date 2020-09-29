Blue Wahoo Kirilloff on Twins playoff roster

Alex Kirilloff could make his major league debut in a playoff game! The former Pennsacola Blue Wahoo player has been named to to the Minnesota Twins 28-man playoff roster.

Kirilloff is considered ne of the organization’s top prospects. He spent this sumnmer at the Twins minor league camp in St. Paul, Minnesota. Minor League baseball was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Kirilloff hit .283 with nine homers in 94 games with Pensacola.

The 22-year-old can play both first base and the outfield. A former first round pick, Kirilloff may have been added to the Twins roster as insurance for outfielder Byron Buxton who suffered mild concussion symptoms Friday after being hit in the head with a pitch.

Also on the Twins playoff roster for their first round series vs. Houston are the following players who appeared for the Blue Wahoos last year: P-Randy Dobnak, P-Cody Stashak, C-Ryan Jeffers, C-Willians Astudillo, and 2B-Luis Arraez.