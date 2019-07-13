Blue Angels to fly a limited performance for Saturday’s Pensacola Beach Air Show

Breaking News
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will attempt to perform a limited show again for Saturday’s Pensacola Beach Air Show around 2 p.m., as long as weather and winds are within their limits.

Strong surf in the Gulf has prevented the U.S. Coast Guard ships to be able to mark center point and show right today. The same applies for Sunday’s rain date too.

With the lack of water rescue capabilities, the civilian acts of the Pensacola Beach Air Show have been canceled Saturday and Sunday. 

