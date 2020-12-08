Blue Angels release 2022 air show schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement raided the home of a former state employee who has been critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and has provided alternate numbers to the public about infections.

Rebekah Jones said on Twitter that the raid happened at about 8:30 a.m. Monday and she claimed the agents pointed a gun at her and her children. In May of this year, Jones left her job at Florida's Department of Health after claiming that state authorities wanted her to change COVID case data to support DeSantis's call to reopen the state.