Blue Angels release 2022 air show schedule

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels released their 2022 air show schedule Tuesday. The Blues plan to perform 63 demonstrations during their 76th air show season.
For the 2021 air show schedule visit https://www.blueangels.navy.mil/.
