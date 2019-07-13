Blue Angels put on limited show Saturday

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Blue Angels performed a limited airshow on Pensacola Beach on Saturday.

Strong surf in the Gulf prevented the U.S. Coast Guard ship to be able to mark center point.

Fans were still thrilled to be out there to see maneuvers like the sneak pass and delta formation.

“They’re dedicated to us so I’m going to be dedicated to them. I’m going to be out there watching them. I don’t care if it’s a limited show; any glimpse I can get of my Blues, I want it!” Jamie Everhardt said.

The Blue Angels flew for about 15 minutes.