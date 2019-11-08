Blue Angels preparing to fly Friday at NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are preparing for their homecoming airshow Friday and Saturday in Pensacola.
The Blue Angels should be taking to the skies just before 2 p.m. Friday.
Gates opened Friday morning at 8 a.m. and the airshow began at 9:30 a.m. It’s a cold, breezy day at NAS Pensacola. News 5 will be providing coverage of the Blue Angels Friday afternoon exclusively on WKRG.com.
