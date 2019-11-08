Blue Angels preparing to fly Friday at NAS Pensacola

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are preparing for their homecoming airshow Friday and Saturday in Pensacola.

The Blue Angels should be taking to the skies just before 2 p.m. Friday.

Gates opened Friday morning at 8 a.m. and the airshow began at 9:30 a.m. It’s a cold, breezy day at NAS Pensacola. News 5 will be providing coverage of the Blue Angels Friday afternoon exclusively on WKRG.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories