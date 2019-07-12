Civilian Acts canceled, Limited air show for Blue Angels

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Blue Angels will hold its annual air show this weekend. Officials say it will be a limited show due to the threat of Tropical Storm Barry.

Dress rehearsal for the Blue Angels begins at 2 p.m. Friday, July 12. WKRG will be streaming the rehearsal live on WKRG.com.

Pensacola Beach Air Show featuring the Blue Angels Show begins at noon July 13. Blue Angels fly at 2 p.m.

The Santa Rosa Island Authority will be increasing public transportation hours along the island on Friday, July 12, and adding additional buses to the schedule on Saturday, July 13.

On Friday, July 12, from 8 a.m. until midnight, three trolleys will operate along the regular route. On Saturday, July 13, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., three trolleys plus 10 additional buses will operate from Park West and extend to Park East, one mile east of Portofino Resort, to transport people to Casino Beach.

On Saturday, July 13, from 6 p.m. to midnight, three trolleys resume normal operation along the regular route. At the conclusion of the air show Saturday, trolley riders will want to be on the first set of buses and trolleys leaving Casino Beach, otherwise, expect a long wait for trolleys to return.

Special Transportation to Park East ends at 6 p.m. on Saturday. After 6 p.m. Saturday, beach trolleys will resume their regular route until midnight.

Passengers will only be picked up and dropped off at the SRIA’s designated trolley stops. Passengers who wish to get back to their vehicles as soon as the air show ends need to be on the first fleet of buses leaving Casino Beach post-show, or should expect to wait as long as 90 minutes for the trolleys or buses to return due to gridlocked traffic immediately following the air show.

More information can be found at www.visitpensacolabeach.com/trolley-information.