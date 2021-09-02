Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show moved to Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Due to COVID-19 restriction onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, the 2021 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show is being moved to Pensacola Beach.

NAS Pensacola Commander Capt. Timothy Kinsella announced the decision Thursday morning.

This year’s air show, on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6, will be the 75th anniversary of the formation of the U.S Navy Flight Demonstration Team, also known as the Blue Angels. The Blue Angels are the oldest continuously operating demonstration flight team in the world, according to a media release.

Kinsella said the decision was disappointing one to make but says the air show on Pensacola Beach will be great for the community.

“This is a huge disappointment to us. Holding the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show at NAS Pensacola is a long, proud, Pensacola tradition that is especially meaningful in this 75th anniversary year,” Kinsella said in the release. “But, as I’ve said many times before, the links between this community and the military are incredibly strong. This airshow is important to the community, and I think in these times we probably need it more than ever.”

Find the show schedule below:

2021 Pensacola Beach Homecoming Air Show Schedule (weather permitting):