Blue Angels go yellow for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Blue Angels went gold Wednesday to bring awareness to childhood cancer.

“In a show of support, members of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, The Blue Angels, visited patients and staff at the Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Sacred Heart in the squadron’s hometown of Pensacola, Florida. The team wore their 75th-anniversary gold flight suits to match and honor the colors of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month,” the Blue Angels posted to Facebook on Sept. 15.

For more information about Studer Family Children’s Hospital in Pensacola, click here.