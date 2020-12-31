Blue Angels fly new Super Hornets in practice run

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels had a practice run with its new Super Hornet aircraft Wednesday.









The first Super Hornet test aircraft for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels were delivered by Boeing in June 2020.

“The Super Hornet is an iconic representation of excellence in naval aviation,” said ret. Admiral Pat Walsh, vice president of U.S. Navy & Marine Corps Services for Boeing. Walsh flew with the Blue Angels from 1985 to 1987 as the Left Wingman (#3) and Slot Pilot (#4). “As Boeing continues to support the operational fleet of Navy Super Hornets, we are excited to see this platform enter a critical phase of its journey to joining the team.”

According to Boeing, the Blue Angels have flown Boeing or Boeing-heritage aircraft for more than 50 years, starting with the F-4J Phantom II in 1969, and then moving to the A-4F Skyhawk. The team currently operates the F/A-18A-D Hornet.

The 2021 Pensacola Air Show is scheduled for July 10.

